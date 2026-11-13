More than 1,000 declarations by SBU employees were removed from public access

A total of 1,399 declarations in which the Security Service of Ukraine was listed as the place of employment were removed from public access. In total, these documents pertain to at least 1,012 declarants.

According to analysts’ estimates, the largest number of declarations by SBU employees was removed from public access in 2023—384 documents.

By comparison, 224 declarations were hidden in 2024, and 38 in 2025.

The trend in the removal of documents over previous years is as follows:

2016 — 32 declarations;

2017 — 52;

2018 — 59;

2019 — 211;

2020 — 219;

2021 — 116;

2022 — 64;

2023 — 384;

2024 — 224;

2025 — 38.

At the same time, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine account for only 0.3% of the total number of declarations removed from public access.

In total, at least 468,900 such documents have been hidden in Ukraine.

The mechanism for removing declarations involves restricting public access to them for security reasons during a period of martial law. Authorized heads of government agencies may initiate such a decision.

Upon receiving the relevant request, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) technically removes the documents from the public section of the registry.

This is evidenced by data from the “OpenDataBot” platform.

Earlier, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) identified inaccurate information in the declaration of Ilya Shamrovsky, the former director of “Berdychevvodokanal.”

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has completed a full audit of the 2024 declaration of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise. The audit revealed inaccurate information totaling over 19.8 million hryvnias, as well as signs of illicit enrichment amounting to over 235.9 million hryvnias.

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