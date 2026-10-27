Exchange Rates as of October 27: The Dollar and the Euro Have Risen Sharply

On Tuesday, October 27, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro rose significantly in Ukraine. Foreign currency became more expensive at currency exchange offices, bank teller windows, as well as in mobile apps and during non-cash transactions.

We’ll tell you below how much the dollar and euro cost today at currency exchange offices and leading banks in Ukraine.

As of the morning of October 27, according to the Minfin portal, the average dollar exchange rate at currency exchange offices is 46.10 hryvnia for buying and 45.80 hryvnia for selling. Compared to the previous figures, prices have risen by 50 and 42 kopecks, respectively.

On average, you can buy euros at currency exchange offices for 51.70 hryvnia, which is 40 kopecks more expensive. You can sell euros for 51.35 hryvnia—30 kopecks more.

The average exchange rate for the dollar at Ukrainian banks on October 27 is 45.95 hryvnia for buying and 45.30 hryvnia for selling. This is 29 and 34 kopecks higher, respectively.

On average, the euro can be bought at banks for 51.50 hryvnia and sold for 50.65 hryvnia. Over the course of the day, the exchange rate rose by 28 and 35 kopecks, respectively.

At PrivatBank, the dollar is sold at teller windows for 45.85 hryvnia, which is 25 kopecks more. When buying currency with a card, the exchange rate is 45.87 hryvnia—21 kopecks higher.

The euro can be purchased at PrivatBank branches for 51.45 hryvnia, and via non-cash card transactions for 51.54 hryvnia. Prices rose by 25 and 26 kopecks, respectively.

Oschadbank sells the dollar via its mobile app for 45.85 hryvnia—35 kopecks more. The cashless exchange rate for the dollar is 46.05 hryvnia, which is 60 kopecks higher.

The euro costs 51.45 hryvnia in Oschadbank’s mobile app and 51.75 hryvnia when paying by card. The increases amount to 60 and 50 kopecks, respectively.

At PUMB, the dollar is sold at teller windows for 45.90 hryvnia, which is 40 kopecks more. The non-cash exchange rate for the dollar is also 45.90 hryvnia—an increase of 30 kopecks. The euro can be purchased at the bank’s teller windows for 51.40 hryvnia, which is 40 kopecks more.

At Monobank, the dollar cost 45.85 hryvnia on October 27—21 kopecks more than before. The euro costs 51.50 hryvnia, which is 24 kopecks more.

On Friday, October 23, banks were selling the dollar at a rate ranging from 45.30 to 45.50 hryvnia, and the euro at a rate ranging from 50.85 to 51.05 hryvnia. At currency exchange offices, the U.S. dollar can be purchased for 45.30 hryvnia, while the euro costs 51.10 hryvnia.

Official exchange rates as of October 23, 2026: the dollar is rising, the euro is falling.

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