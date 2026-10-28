NABU and the SAP responded to Kravchenko's statement regarding the planning of an attack in Austria

The NABU and the SAP denied any involvement in the events described by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He claimed that the heads of the anti-corruption agencies allegedly requested that a group of individuals be sent to Austria to carry out “unlawful acts of violence” against him.

“NABU and the SAP view the statement by the former Prosecutor General, who hastily left Ukraine following the implementation of the NABU and SAP operation ‘Carthage,’ as an attempt to secure protection in his country of residence,” the anti-corruption agencies noted.

NABU and the SAP denied any involvement in the events mentioned by Ruslan Kravchenko.

On October 28, Ruslan Kravchenko published a post in which he stated that in September he had received information that a group of individuals had been sent to Austria to carry out “illegal acts of violence” against him.

“At that time, I was told directly that the heads of NABU and the SAP had requested that this group be sent. I am also aware that orders to this group came from the Office of the President. However, to preempt any possible insinuations, I do not yet have reliable information regarding who exactly issued the criminal order,” the former Prosecutor General stated.

Thus, Ruslan Kravchenko made allegations regarding the possible involvement of the heads of NABU and the SAP, as well as the Office of the President, in the alleged planning of the attack. At the same time, he acknowledged that he does not have reliable information about who exactly might have issued the order in question.

Anti-corruption agencies rejected the accusations and called Kravchenko’s statement an attempt to secure protection abroad.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that as early as September, he had received information about preparations for unlawful violent actions against him. According to him, senior officials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the SAP may have been involved in organizing the group that was allegedly supposed to carry out these actions, and the orders came from the Office of the President.

As a reminder, after leaving Ukraine, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna.

It is also known that Ruslan Kravchenko declared 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the incomplete year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration submitted after his dismissal.

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