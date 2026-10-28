A court handed down a sentence to a Chernivtsi resident for drug trafficking on a particularly large scale

The Pershotravnevy District Court of Chernivtsi, acting on a public indictment filed by the Chernivtsi District Prosecutor’s Office, sentenced a 31--year-old local resident to 9 years in prison for the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with the intent to distribute them on a particularly large scale. The sentence also provides for the confiscation of all the convicted person’s property, except for his residence.

Law enforcement officials proved that the defendant ordered the prohibited substances online and distributed them in Chernivtsi by hiding them in “stashes.” In March 2025, during searches of his car and residence, more than 200 zip-top bags containing psychotropic substances were seized. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of PVP, MDMA, and amphetamine in the seized materials.

Source: Chernivtsi District Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.



Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.

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