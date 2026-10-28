Dii has launched online registration for student dormitories

Students can now register their residence in a dormitory online through the “Diy” portal. Currently, 42 higher education institutions have joined the service. Registration can be completed remotely, and, if necessary, students can simultaneously deregister from their previous address.

How to Register for a Dormitory Through “Diya”

To use the service, students must log in to the “Diya” portal and open the “Change of Residence” section.

When filling out the application, you can choose one of two options: register your residence in a dormitory or simultaneously deregister from your previous address and register at the new one.

Next, you must verify your personal information and current address, specify that your new place of residence will be a dormitory, and select the educational institution and specific dormitory.

The application must include the number and date of the housing agreement. After that, the document must be signed with a qualified electronic signature (QES) or using “Diya.Signature.”

After submitting the application, you must wait for it to be processed. If the educational institution does not approve the registration, the portal will notify the applicant of the rejection.

As of the time of this announcement, 42 higher education institutions have joined the online service.

What Internally Displaced Persons Need to Know

To maintain your status as an internally displaced person (IDP), you must contact an administrative services center (ASC). You do not need to deregister your place of residence in a temporarily occupied territory or an area of active hostilities to do so.

The service is being developed as part of the EGAP Program, implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with support from the Swiss government. The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, the State Migration Service of Ukraine, and the state-owned enterprise “Document.”

This was reported by the Diia press service.

“Dii” has launched an option to resign online from a job in the temporarily occupied territories.

An AI agent has been launched in the Diia app to help users obtain documents and pay fines.

As a reminder, “Dii” has automated the renewal of employee reservations.

“Dii” has launched a feature for processing payments to pregnant women and child benefits for children under one year of age.

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