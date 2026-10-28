In Ivano-Frankivsk, a drunk woman stole a minibus and crashed it into a tree
In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old resident of the Tysmenytsia community who, while intoxicated, unlawfully took possession of a Mercedes-Benz 311 CDI and was involved in a traffic accident.
The incident occurred on October 26 on the grounds of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital. The suspect took advantage of the fact that the owner had left the car unlocked with the keys in the ignition, got behind the wheel, and, while attempting to drive out of the hospital grounds, collided with a tree. As police determined, the suspect did not have a driver’s license. As a result of the collision, the vehicle sustained damage totaling more than 438,000 hryvnias.
Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and charged her under Part 2 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful appropriation of a vehicle). The issue of selecting a preventive measure is being resolved under the procedural supervision of the Ivano-Frankivsk City District Prosecutor’s Office.
Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police.
In the village of Soshychne in Volyn Oblast, a drunk 20-year-old Kyiv police officer driving an Audi struck two pedestrians and fled the scene of the accident. The man has been notified of the charges against him.