Umerov warned allies about suspicious inquiries regarding Ukraine's negotiations

Unidentified individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s new diplomatic initiatives and negotiations with partners regarding an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov warned allies about suspicious messages aimed at gathering such data.

This warning was issued by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

“Amid intensified diplomatic efforts, we are once again detecting messages being sent in my name to members of the diplomatic corps and our partners in various countries,” the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service stated.

As Umerov explained, through these messages, unknown individuals are attempting to establish contact and obtain important information about the work of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team with allies. In addition, they are interested in the progress of international negotiations.

In light of recent events, the head of the SSU urged partners not to respond to such messages and not to disclose any information if there is even the slightest doubt about the authenticity of the contact.

He also urged people to double-check the phone number, account, or email address. Umerov reminded everyone that this can be done through official diplomatic channels, the relevant agency, or Ukrainian diplomats.

“If you receive a suspicious message in my name—do not engage in correspondence and report it to the Ukrainian side. Be vigilant,” the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service urged.

As a reminder, Putin has no intention of giving up his occupation of Donbas, according to Reuters.



Donald Tusk assessed the results of the talks between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia will not be able to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation. He emphasized that European countries must also be at the negotiating table, as the security of the entire continent will depend on the future agreement. Merz made these remarks on October 27 during a speech in Singapore.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre conveyed a message to Vladimir Putin during a phone call regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders have reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

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