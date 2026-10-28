Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Territories and Security Guarantees with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not yet know when a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia might take place. According to him, whether such talks take place depends primarily on the position of the Russian side, which has not previously supported this idea. At the same time, Zelenskyy hopes that an opportunity to hold such a meeting will arise in the near future.

Responding to a question about a possible meeting with Russian leadership, Zelenskyy noted that there is no specific date at this time. According to the head of state, the issue of high-level talks depends on Russia’s willingness to participate in them. He emphasized that the Russian side had previously not supported holding such a meeting. “I don’t know when we will have a meeting with Russia at the leadership level. As of now, it depends (…) on the Russian side, because they have never supported this before,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president believes that talks between the leaders may be necessary to discuss key issues regarding ending the war. This concerns not only the general terms for ceasing hostilities but also topics on which it will be particularly difficult for the parties to reach an agreement.

Territory and security guarantees are among the main issues

Zelenskyy emphasized that in order to discuss realistic ways to end the war, Ukraine needs negotiations at the leadership level with the participation of representatives from the Ukrainian side. He cited territory and security guarantees as among the most sensitive issues. These topics are of fundamental importance for Ukraine’s future; therefore, according to the president, they must be discussed directly at the highest political level.

“But if we are to negotiate how to actually end this war—covering all aspects, and in particular such sensitive issues as territory and security guarantees—we must do so at the leadership level with Ukrainian representation,” the head of state stated. Thus, Ukraine views the leaders’ meeting as an opportunity to discuss the most complex issues on which the end of the war depends. However, the Russian side’s consent is required for the meeting to take place.

The president hopes the meeting will take place in the near future

Despite the lack of a specific date, Zelenskyy expressed hope that such a meeting will be possible very soon. At the same time, he did not specify a timeframe or announce any agreements reached regarding its organization.

It is currently unknown exactly when negotiations involving the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia might take place. Further developments will depend on the positions of the parties and their willingness to move toward discussing the terms for ending the war. Zelenskyy made the statement during a visit to the Netherlands, where support for Ukraine and defense cooperation were also discussed. The president spoke about this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague.

Ukraine expects the trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams in Abu Dhabi to take place from November 6 to 10. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. However, the date depends on the U.S. side’s readiness, and the venue may still change due to the situation in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

Prior to this, Sibiga had called for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to discuss peace.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia will not be able to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, during a phone call with Vladimir Putin, conveyed a message to him regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders have reported Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

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