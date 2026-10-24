Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held a meeting with representatives of the defense-industrial complex. The parties discussed operating guidelines for manufacturers, the stability of government procurement, the expansion of enterprises’ production capabilities, and mechanisms for controlled exports.

“It is important for us to have a level playing field for all defense industry enterprises. Manufacturers must understand the state’s needs and future demand, and plan their work accordingly. In turn, we expect the defense industry to provide a realistic assessment of its production capabilities, to pursue continuous development, and to seek new technological solutions. Russia is adapting quickly. We must be faster. We must stay one step ahead. We must respond to a threat that is merely the enemy’s plan,” Khmara emphasized.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stressed that the main criterion for the defense industry’s development must be meeting the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense is also working on mechanisms for the controlled export of Ukrainian defense products.

“The focus should not be on sales, but on the needs of our military. We must clearly understand how much weaponry the front lines need and ensure its delivery. Only then can we consider export opportunities. Exports should open new markets for Ukrainian manufacturers, help them expand production, and generate resources for further investment,” the minister noted.

Separately, Khmara emphasized the importance of reinvesting profits into the development of enterprises and increasing production volumes. According to him, this is necessary so that the Ukrainian defense industry can respond quickly to changing needs on the front lines.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Facebook.

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