Regional recruitment centers maintain military registration records, organize mobilization activities, and refer citizens for medical examinations.

They also address issues related to the social and legal protection of military personnel and veterans.

Authorized representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Centers have the right to serve summonses and verify military registration documents in accordance with the law.

The Ministry of Defense also reminded the public of the legal consequences of obstructing the work of military authorities. Specifically, blocking vehicles, physically interfering with operations, or disclosing the locations of inspections may fall under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This provision carries a sentence of 5 to 8 years in prison, and in cases involving serious consequences, 8 to 15 years.

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are required to carry their military registration document and present it upon request by representatives of the Military Registration and Enlistment Office or the police.

At the same time, citizens may challenge the actions of Military Registration and Enlistment Office employees in court, through the appropriate chain of command, or by contacting the ombudsman.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had left his military unit without authorization, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for arranging for him to serve in the rear.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who, in exchange for bribes, processed returns from AWOL.

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