In Bukovina, residents blocked the road due to substandard repairs

On November 16, residents of the village of Striletskyi Kut in the Mamayivska community staged a protest over the poor quality of pothole repairs.

According to them, potholes reappeared on the road just a few days after the work was completed.

After the bridge over the Prut River in neighboring Hlynitsa was closed, traffic through the village increased significantly.

Residents are demanding that the Chernivtsi–Striletskyi Kut–Hlynitsa road be properly repaired and that a timeline for the bridge’s restoration be provided.

Source: Molbuk.ua

In Kyiv, repairs to the overpass near the Chernihivska metro station are nearing completion.

In Kyiv, budget losses of nearly 4.2 million UAH were uncovered during payments for pothole repairs on roads in two districts. According to the investigation, the work was paid for using vehicles that were in Chernihiv at the time.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over ₴3.5 billion to the regions for the repair of local roads.

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