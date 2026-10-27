In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man will stand trial for repeat sales of methadone

In Slavuta, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, a 44-year-old local resident will stand trial on charges of repeatedly selling methamphetamine illegally. Between May and September 2026, law enforcement officers documented four instances of drug sales—in total, the man sold 32 tablets.

Prosecutors from the Shepetivka District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court regarding the illegal sale of narcotics, specifically as a repeat offense. The charges fall under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the 44-year-old resident of Slavuta was undergoing substitution maintenance therapy for opioid dependence. At the same time, law enforcement officials allege that the man purchased and stored methadone-containing tablets for the purpose of resale.

Methadone is a narcotic substance whose distribution is restricted by Ukrainian law.

Over the course of five months—from May to September 2026—law enforcement officials documented four instances of illegal methadone sales. In total, according to the investigation, the defendant sold 32 tablets containing the narcotic substance.

For the alleged offenses, the man faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law and by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier in Kyiv: Recall that a 26-year-old man, who was serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv, attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.



Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to sell narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities. A 39-year-old woman who hid psychotropic substances in children’s toy sets and office supplies in order to mail them to buyers.

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