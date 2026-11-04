A drug dealer was apprehended in the Khmelnytskyi region, and 100 packets of PVP were seized

In Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, police detained an 18-year-old woman suspected of distributing synthetic drugs. During a search, officers seized 100 packets containing an unknown substance, which experts determined to be the dangerous drug PVP (“salts”).

The incident occurred on November 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Myru Street. Police officers discovered a local resident in possession of 100 so-called “stashes” containing an unknown substance.

After forensic analysis, it was determined that the seized substance was the synthetic drug PVP, known as “salts.”

According to law enforcement officials, the 18-year-old woman had previously been charged with criminal offenses related to drug trafficking. Despite this, she returned to her illegal activities.

Police detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators from Police Department No. 1 in Starokostiantyniv charged the woman under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—illegal possession of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for the purpose of distribution on an especially large scale.

The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement officials are establishing all the circumstances of the offense.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

Earlier, under the procedural guidance of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, law enforcement officials charged a 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman with the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with the intent to sell. The value of the seized goods, based on black market prices, exceeds 10.5 million hryvnias.

As a reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.



Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.

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