Three officials were caught in the Kyiv region demanding bribes of $3,000 each

In the Kyiv region, three officials are suspected of receiving improper benefits. Among them are two employees of a gas distribution company branch and the director of a municipal utility.

According to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, two employees of the gas company demanded $3,000 from a homeowner in exchange for not filing a report on violations of gas network operating rules and not cutting off the home’s gas supply.

In another case, according to investigators, the director of a municipal utility demanded $3,000 from a business representative in exchange for assistance in approving documents and obtaining a permit to cut down trees and shrubs. He also promised to use his influence to ensure that, should violations of environmental protection laws be discovered, the relevant authorities would not take any action.

All three suspects were detained while receiving the money and were notified of the charges against them.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized nearly $22,000, over 8,500 euros, and 40,000 hryvnias, as well as documents and rough notes.

The suspects’ actions were classified under articles concerning the receipt of unlawful benefits by a public official and abuse of influence. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Source: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

On October 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former deputy chair of the Dzerzhinsky District Court of Kharkiv to eight years in prison for receiving $4,000 in unlawful benefits. In exchange for this money, the former judge was supposed to rule that more than $30,000 seized from the defendant during the investigation be returned to him.

As a reminder, a judge from Zakarpattia who was convicted of bribery was released from prison early.

On September 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on a member of the Volyn Regional Council who is suspected of receiving an illegal benefit in exchange for facilitating the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

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