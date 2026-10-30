An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck the Poltava region

On the night of October 30, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Poltava region. The epicenter of the tremors was located in the Machukhiv community of the Poltava district.

The earthquake occurred at 2:14 a.m. Kyiv time. Its focus was at a depth of about 8 kilometers.

According to the classification, tremors of this magnitude are considered barely perceptible.

There is currently no information regarding building damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake.

This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control.

As a reminder, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Tibet, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). According to the center, the epicenter was located in the high-altitude Nagqu County in northern Tibet.

In Vanuatu, a tsunami warning issued after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake off the country’s coast has been lifted. This was reported by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

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