An additional ₴60 billion is needed to implement the sustainability plans, says Kalashnik

The 2026 state budget allocates 67.6 billion hryvnia for the implementation of resilience plans. At the same time, an additional 60 billion hryvnia is needed to complete the work already underway and to build the next phase of the protective infrastructure.

“This year, the state budget allocates 67.6 billion hryvnias for the implementation of resilience plans. Currently, nearly 70% of these funds have been used. An additional 60 billion hryvnias is needed to complete the work already underway and to build the next phase of protective infrastructure,” the minister said.

According to Kalashnik, work on constructing engineering protection systems is underway at 601 facilities. These include large substations, as well as heat and water supply facilities.

Overall progress stands at 72%, and funding for this initiative totals 47 billion hryvnias.

Currently, 109 protective structures have already been built. Another 134 facilities are scheduled for completion in November, and an additional 197 in December.

A separate area of the resilience plans is distributed heat generation. Currently, 343 facilities with a total design capacity of nearly 3.2 GW are under construction. UAH 13.5 billion has been allocated for their implementation.

In the coming months, approximately 1.5 GW of capacity is scheduled to be commissioned, with another 800 MW set to come online in the first quarter of next year.

In the water supply sector, 30 projects are underway in 14 regions of Ukraine. According to the minister, these projects are expected to provide 10 million people with high-quality drinking water.

This year, approximately 4.5 billion hryvnias have been allocated for these needs.

The government is also working to create a backup power supply for utility companies that maintain critical infrastructure. Currently, its capacity stands at over 1 GW out of the required 1.4 GW. Some of the equipment has already been contracted.

Mykola Kalashnyk spoke separately about the implementation of the capital’s resilience plan. Kyiv is constructing protective structures at 14 sites, with an average completion rate of 82%.

At the same time, the winter readiness of facilities under the central government’s jurisdiction stands at 86%.

The minister noted that almost all work has to be carried out amid constant Russian attacks.

According to him, facilities currently under construction have already been hit by about 500 strikes. As a result of the shelling, approximately one hundred pieces of specialized equipment have been damaged, and about 40 construction workers have been injured.

“The results of the shelling show that, overall, the protection of these facilities is effective,” Mykola Kalashnyk emphasized.

Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, made this statement during question time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi to assemble a special team of managers for Kyiv, which will develop solutions to prepare the capital for a difficult winter. According to the head of state, he discussed possible participation in this effort with Vasyl Malyuk, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Volodymyr Groysman, and Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the State Treasury Service had frozen the capital’s funds earmarked for the restoration of residential buildings damaged by Russian shelling. He called on the government to unfreeze the funding.

Kyiv has completed more than 60% of the measures outlined in the city’s resilience plan. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said they expect to complete all planned work by December.

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