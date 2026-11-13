In the Ternopil region, the director of a municipal forestry enterprise was charged with illegal logging worth over ₴4.5 million

The director of a municipal forestry enterprise in the Kremenets district issued illegal logging permits, on the basis of which more than 4.5 million hryvnias worth of timber was harvested in 2022. An indictment against the official has already been filed with the court.

Prosecutors from the Kremenets District Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment against the head of the municipal forestry enterprise. He is charged with official negligence resulting in serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the official issued permits for tree felling even though the required forestry documents had not been properly processed.

Illegal logging was carried out based on the logging permits he signed. In total, 3,178 cubic meters of timber of various species, including pine, oak, and hornbeam, were harvested.

As a result of the director’s actions, timber worth a total of 4,533,744 UAH was illegally harvested in the Kremenets district during 2022.

In September of this year, the official was notified of the charges against him. The indictment has now been submitted to the court for consideration.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Kremenets District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region.

Under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, under which the defendant is charged, the penalty is imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

The provision also provides for the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, as well as a fine ranging from 250 to 750 non-taxable minimum incomes, or no fine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Vinnytsia region, four officials from one of the forest districts of the Haisyn Forest Administration are suspected of illegally logging valuable tree species, causing the state more than 5.5 million hryvnias in losses. According to the investigation, two foresters and two foremen acted as an organized group and received over 3.1 million hryvnias in illicit gains.

In the Carpathian region, law enforcement officials exposed two officials from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Forestry Administration, a branch of the “Carpathian Forest Office” of the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.” According to the investigation, they sold timber to business owners off the books and accepted money in return. Both men were detained during the handover of another 80,000 hryvnias.

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