The Economic Security Bureau has referred to court a case involving nine individuals accused of organizing the illegal production and distribution of tobacco throughout Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the ringleader was a 29-year-old man. The participants grew tobacco on 11-hectare plantations in the Ternopil region and then transported the raw material to Odesa, where it was dried, shredded, packaged, and sold through online stores and local markets.

They sold products online for over 35.7 million hryvnias. According to investigators, the proceeds were laundered.

During 23 searches, law enforcement officers seized over 9.1 metric tons of tobacco, equipment, vehicles, cash, and documentation. The total value of the seized property exceeds 13 million hryvnias.

Six suspects are additionally charged with laundering property obtained through criminal means. The case is currently pending in court.

Source: Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine

Earlier in the Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officials uncovered preparations for the illegal smuggling of counterfeit tobacco products across the state border.

As a reminder, the level of illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine in February 2026 showed a downward trend, standing at 17.6% compared to 17.8% in October of last year.

Border guards at the “Mogyliv-Podilskyi” checkpoint prevented the illegal export of 51,200 packs of cigarettes without excise tax stamps to Moldova. The illegal shipment was discovered during an inspection of a DAF truck driven by a Moldovan citizen, based on prior intelligence.

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