Ukrainian MP Liza Yasko has spoken out publicly for the first time regarding the situation surrounding her daughter, whose father is former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. The politician emphasized that she does not support the publication of photographs of the child without the parents’ permission or the use of children for publicity purposes. At the same time, she did not disclose any details of the scandal.

“I am categorically opposed to the publication of photos of my children and their use for personal gain without permission! I do not give permission for the publication of any photos of my child!” the MP stated.

She added that for years she had refrained from commenting for the sake of her daughter’s privacy and safety, but had decided to speak out. “I wanted to refrain from commenting and have remained silent all these years for the sake of my child’s privacy and safety. But I can’t,” Yask wrote.

The politician also emphasized: “Children must not be used for PR purposes!”

This was reported with reference to the MP’s statement.

Yelyzaveta Yasko has filed for child support from Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili commented on the legal dispute with Yasko regarding their daughter.

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