Oleg Bovkun has been appointed the new commander of the 112th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces

A new commander was introduced in the 112th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Colonel Oleg Bovkun has taken command of the unit.

This was reported on November 3 on the Facebook page of the 112th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Colonel Dmytro Synyavskyi, head of the “North” Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces, introduced the new commander to the brigade’s personnel.

“Oleg Petrovych belongs to a generation of Ukrainian officers whose professional careers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine began in 2010 and took shape amid the Russia-Ukraine war. From the start of his military career, Colonel Bovkun has held every command position, from platoon commander to battalion commander, within the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade ‘Edelweiss,’” the statement reads.

Since 2025, Oleg Bovkun has served as deputy commander of the 113th Separate Brigade of the Operational-Tactical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also completed joint staff officer training at the National Defense University of Ukraine.

“The war has been ongoing since 2014, and it was precisely under these conditions that a new generation of Ukrainian officers emerged. These are people who received military education while simultaneously gaining practical experience in combat conditions.

Their experience is that of modern warfare, which constantly changes the demands on troop command, planning, and decision-making. It is extremely important that such young yet experienced combat officers are now taking command of brigades carrying out missions across the entire front line,” the brigade noted.

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