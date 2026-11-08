NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described how he would like to celebrate the end of the war together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We’ll climb to the top of the Swiss Alps and drink with Zelenskyy until we pass out—that’s our plan,” Rutte joked.

According to him, during their private conversations, he and Zelenskyy discuss life after the war and dream of a time when they can relax without security details and drones overhead.

“We’ll sit on top of a mountain, and I’ll have some red wine. Sounds wonderful!” added the NATO Secretary General.

Source: Talk show featuring Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine will most likely end with a peace agreement that will require compromises. In his view, a complete victory for either side is unlikely.

During a visit to Estonia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the North Atlantic Alliance currently does not see an immediate threat of an armed invasion by Russia into the territory of the bloc’s member states.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia continues to pose a serious and long-term threat to Europe. According to him, Alliance countries should not underestimate these risks.

Read us on