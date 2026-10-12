Weather in Ukraine on October 13: Rain, Fog, and Frost in the West

On Tuesday, October 13, cloudy weather with some sunny spells is expected in Ukraine. Most regions will see rain, and ground frost is possible in the western regions. Meanwhile, in the east and southeast, temperatures will rise to +23°.

According to the weather forecast, rain is expected in most regions of the country. It will remain dry in the western and eastern regions, as well as in the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, and during the day—also in the Kyiv region.

Fog is possible in some areas of the western regions at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, with speeds of 5–10 m/s.

In the western regions, nighttime temperatures are forecast to be +1…+6°, with ground frosts ranging from 0° to -3° possible. During the day, temperatures will range from +9…+14°.

In the rest of Ukraine, temperatures are expected to range from +5° to +10° at night. It will be warmer in the south and southeast—up to +14°.

During the day, temperatures will rise to +12…+17°, and in the eastern and southeastern regions, temperatures will reach +18…+23°.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

On Monday, October 12, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected in Ukraine. Rain is expected in most regions, with heavy precipitation in some areas.

On October 11, warm weather with temperatures up to +24° was expected in Ukraine. At the same time, rain is forecast for the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions, and in some western areas, it will be heavy.

On Friday, October 9, relatively warm weather persisted in Ukraine, though precipitation and strong winds are expected in some regions. Air temperatures will also drop in some areas.

The weather in Ukraine over the next few days will be variable—ranging from rain in some regions to nearly summer-like warmth. Air temperatures and precipitation levels will vary significantly depending on the location.

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