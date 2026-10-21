Weather in Ukraine on October 21: Rain and warmer temperatures up to +20 degrees

On Wednesday, October 21, warm fall weather will continue in Ukraine, with light rain and morning fog expected in some areas. In most regions, daytime temperatures will reach up to +17 degrees, while in the south and in Zakarpattia, temperatures will rise to +20 degrees.

According to weather forecasters, most regions will see mostly cloudy skies with some sunny intervals. The influence of a high-pressure system from the northeast will help reduce precipitation.

Light rain is forecast in some areas across most regions of the country. The west and southwest of Ukraine will remain dry.

In the morning, fog is possible in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, the southern regions, and most of the central regions. Due to reduced visibility, drivers should be especially careful on the roads.

Winds are expected to be southeasterly and easterly, with speeds of 5–10 m/s. In the western regions, they will strengthen to 7–12 m/s.

Overnight, air temperatures ranged from +6 to +11 degrees, while in the Carpathians it was cooler—from 0 to +5 degrees.

The following temperatures are forecast for the afternoon of October 21:

In most regions—+12…+17 degrees.

In southern Ukraine and Zakarpattia—up to +20 degrees.

Despite cloud cover and local precipitation, temperatures in many regions will remain quite comfortable for October.

In the capital on October 21, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals and no precipitation. Daytime temperatures will range from +13 to +15 degrees.

In the Kyiv region, light rain is possible in some areas. Overnight temperatures ranged from +6 to +11 degrees, and daytime temperatures are expected to reach +12 to +17 degrees.

Winds in the region will be southeasterly, with speeds of 5–10 m/s.

Thus, on October 21, warm fall weather will prevail across Ukraine, though light rain and morning fog are possible in some regions. The highest temperatures are forecast for the south of the country and Zakarpattia, where the air will warm up to +20 degrees.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Forecasters have issued a warning about hazardous weather for Kyiv and the surrounding region.

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