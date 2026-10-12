Russians attacked a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region

On the night of October 12, Russian troops attacked a gas production facility belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region. A strike by a rocket-powered drone caused a fire and damaged some of the equipment. Employees were taking cover during the attack, so there were no casualties.

Russia attacked the Naftogaz Group’s gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv region overnight. According to him, Russian troops used a rocket-powered drone. The strike caused a fire at the production facility, and some of the equipment was damaged. “Last night, Russia attacked the Naftogaz Group’s gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. A fire broke out at the production facility as a result of the rocket-powered drone strike. Some of the equipment was damaged,” Fedorenko wrote.

No employees were injured

During the attack, the company’s employees were taking shelter. According to the company’s CEO, none of them were injured. Urgent work is currently underway at the facility to address the aftermath of the strike. Specialists are working to repair the damage and clean up the aftermath of the fire.

Russian troops continue to attack Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure. Such strikes pose risks to the operations of companies involved in energy production. This was reported by Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on Facebook.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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