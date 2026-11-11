Russians launched a drone attack on the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv; there are fatalities and injuries

On the afternoon of November 11, Russian occupation forces carried out a drone strike on the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv. Two people were killed and at least one other was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, a fire broke out at the site of the strike—a car is on fire. Emergency services are on the scene, dealing with the aftermath of the attack and investigating the details.

Source: Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

The death toll from the Russian strike on November 11 on a market in the central part of Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, has risen to three. This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a lyceum. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on November 11.

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers were left without power. One person is also reported to have been injured.

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