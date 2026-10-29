The SBU’s counterintelligence unit detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

According to the investigation, the local resident gathered information about potential targets, marked them on digital maps, and stored the data on his smartphone.

He was allegedly recruited to collaborate with the FSB through Telegram channels offering easy money.

The man was detained during a reconnaissance operation near a strategic facility. He was notified that he is suspected of high treason under martial law. The suspect is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Video: Russian agent detained for directing attacks on Kyiv and the Poltava region.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in Kyiv who, between 2025 and 2026, spread calls on Telegram channels to kill Ukrainians and destroy religious communities’ places of worship. In total, law enforcement officials exposed five agitators in Mykolaiv, the Cherkasy region, and Zakarpattia. Among them is the wife of the rector of a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, detained two repeat offenders who, according to the investigation, were preparing a series of terrorist attacks in central Kyiv on behalf of Russian special services. The perpetrators planned to attack the buildings of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSCs and SSCs).

Read us on