The Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified the rules for using shelters in educational institutions. During in-person classes, students and school staff have priority.

Outside of school hours, shelters will remain accessible to anyone who wishes to use them, in accordance with established procedures.

Based on a decision by local authorities, both participants in the educational process and the general public may use them simultaneously, but in separate rooms.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration in Kyiv has commissioned Smart Universal Group LLC to complete the construction of a school shelter at 11 Myru Avenue. The value of the new contract is 129.51 million UAH, and the total cost of the facility, designed to accommodate 741 people, will reach approximately 289.89 million UAH.

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. They are intended to protect people during air threats.

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