On Saturday, November 14, temperatures in Ukraine will drop to +12°. Precipitation is expected only in the far south and southeast of the country.

Today in Ukraine, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals. No precipitation is expected during the day, with only light rain in the far south and southeast of the country.

The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s; in Ukraine, except for the west, there will be gusts of 15–18 m/s in some places at night.

Daytime temperatures will range from 0 to 6°C in the western and northern regions, 3 to 8°C in the rest of the country, and 7 to 12°C in the east and southeast.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals today, with no precipitation during the day.

The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–18 m/s in some parts of the region overnight.

Daytime temperatures will range from 1 to 6° above zero, with 4 to 6° in Kyiv.

As a reminder, observations over the Arctic indicate that the polar vortex weakened unusually early, and the direction of its winds has changed. According to Deutsche Welle, scientists consider this the earliest recorded disruption of the stratospheric vortex.

At the Chinese Tiangong space station, which is in Earth orbit, physicists achieved an equivalent temperature of 9.7 picokelvins—0.0000000000097 kelvins. According to the study’s authors, this is the lowest equivalent temperature ever measured.

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