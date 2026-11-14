Zelenskyy commented on the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, which took place on November 2, were premeditated.



“This was a staged incident. Absolutely. In my opinion, and based on what I’ve seen in the reports. Everyone saw the woman who started it all, and had the chance to find out who she is and what her motives are. Of course, in any situation like this, there are ordinary people involved. But overall, it looks like this was a staged incident, and law enforcement agencies must provide all the answers regarding what happened there,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state made these remarks during a closed-door meeting with journalists, according to Glavkom.

As a reminder, four servicemen reported that they had been beaten inside the National Guard military unit building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old man.

Earlier, law enforcement identified 130 participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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