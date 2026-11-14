On the evening of November 14, Reserve+ services may be unavailable

On Saturday, November 14, in the evening, users may experience temporary downtime for the “Reserve+” app due to technical maintenance.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

“On Saturday, November 14, from 9:00 p.m. to midnight, scheduled technical work will be carried out on one of the systems with which ‘Reserve+’ interacts. During this time, users may experience delays in receiving or updating their electronic military registration document within the app. This may also affect other services,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense advises users to save the electronic document to their phone. To do this, on the main screen of the “Reserve+” app, tap “+” and select “Download PDF.”

If the document does not update during maintenance, please try again later. You do not need to log back into your account.

Once the work is complete, all “Reserve+” services will operate as usual, the Ministry of Defense noted.

Earlier, on November 7, the Ministry of Defense also warned of temporary disruptions in the operation of the “Reserve+” app.

As a reminder, the “Air Raid Alert” app partially resumed operations following a cyberattack that occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 1.

Prior to that, the Air Force had reported a possible breach of the air raid alert app.

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