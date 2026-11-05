The Carthage Case: Court Orders Vitaliy Rybalko, alias "Boxer," Detained Without Bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint on Vitaliy Rybalka, who is implicated in the case involving the criminal organization “Carthage” under the alias “Boxer.” The court granted the prosecutors’ motion and ordered the suspect to be held in custody for 60 days without the right to post bail.

According to the investigation, the founder of the “Udar-Korosten” sports club Rybalk was in charge of the group’s security wing and carried out reprisals against people on the orders of the ringleaders of a scheme that encompassed drug trafficking, fraudulent call centers, and had patrons among former law enforcement officials.

Source: Suspilne.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Volodymyr Tsenov—first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations—in custody for 60 days with an alternative bail of 15 million hryvnias. He is implicated in the “Carthage” case involving the “protection” of illegal call centers.

As a reminder, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that was exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Following the release of new evidence in the “Carthage” case, anti-corruption authorities detained Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained SBU General Serhiy Duka in connection with a case involving bribes from call centers. He resisted arrest and threatened officers with a weapon.

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