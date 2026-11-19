On November 20, the weather in Ukraine will be influenced by atmospheric fronts, which will bring rain and stronger winds. At the same time, temperatures will remain quite comfortable. However, a cold snap is expected in Ukraine later on.

What kind of weather should Ukrainians expect on November 20?

An expert explained that throughout November 20, Ukraine will be under the influence of a cyclone and atmospheric fronts.

Given this, she said the following is expected on Friday:

rain;

strong winds;

heavy cloud cover.

“Umbrellas, appropriate footwear, and scarves,” the meteorologist advised.

According to Didenko, the air temperature “will remain quite comfortable.”

During the day, temperatures may reach (on average) +5...+10°C.

It will be warmer—around +9...+14°C—in:

in the south;

in Zakarpattia;

in the central regions.

Meanwhile, it will be cooler—in the far north—around +3...+5°C.

What to expect in Kyiv and when a cold snap might arrive

In Kyiv, according to Didenko, rainy weather is expected throughout Friday (November 20).

With strong winds.

Daytime temperatures will be around +6...+8°C.

“A cold snap is expected starting November 22 (Sunday—Ed.),” the meteorologist concluded.

This is reported with reference to a post by meteorologist and weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to forecasters.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, but overall, the month may be warmer than the climate norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

Read us on