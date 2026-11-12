In Frankivsk, a drunk man fired five shots from his balcony

The incident occurred on the morning of November 12 on Zaliznychna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk. At approximately 10:53 a.m., the police received a report of gunfire and dispatched an investigative team and the TOR special unit to the scene.

According to law enforcement officials, a 27-year-old local resident was intoxicated and fired five shots into the air from a starter pistol off the balcony of his apartment.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. The man had previously been subject to administrative penalties on multiple occasions. The police are considering opening a criminal case under the article on hooliganism.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police

In the Desnianskyi District of Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 39-year-old local resident who, while intoxicated, threatened a young woman with physical violence and, after being reprimanded by passersby, fired a pistol into the air. A “Dräger” breathalyzer recorded a blood alcohol level of 1.14 per mille for the man.

The suspect in the shooting in Kyiv’s Svyatoshynsky District has been notified of the charges against him.

A shootout occurred in the Zhytomyr region between a soldier and a local resident (video).

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