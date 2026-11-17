On November 17, temperatures as low as -5°C were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan, along with a westerly wind blowing at 22 m/s, thick fog, and icy conditions.

Rescue workers urged tourists to refrain from hiking in the high mountains.

Due to strong winds, poor visibility, and slippery trails, hikers risk losing their bearings, suffering from hypothermia, or sustaining injuries.

The State Emergency Service recommends monitoring the weather forecast, avoiding hikes in challenging conditions, and calling 101 in case of an emergency.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

On the morning of November 17, weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians deteriorated sharply. On Mount Pip Ivan, thick fog, strong winds, freezing temperatures, and icy surfaces were reported.

As a reminder, a severe storm raged on Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region the day before. Due to dangerous weather conditions, mountain rescue teams strongly recommend that tourists refrain from hiking in the highlands.

On Tuesday, November 17, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals will prevail across Ukraine. Following overnight precipitation on the Right Bank, rain is expected throughout the country during the day, and frost and gusty winds are possible in some regions.

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