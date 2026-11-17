Throughout the morning of November 17, air raid sirens sounded in the Rivne region due to yet another attack by Russian forces using rocket-powered and conventional drones. Two of them crashed without exploding.

Around 10:30 a.m., the occupiers struck the outskirts of the regional capital. The warhead of one of the drones failed to detonate: patrol officers quickly cordoned off the area to ensure public safety, and bomb disposal experts defused the dangerous device and transported it to a special site for destruction.

In addition, several parked cars were damaged when another drone crashed on one of Rivne’s streets. At the scene, bomb disposal experts also discovered the drone’s warhead, defused it, and destroyed the device via a controlled detonation on site, while the explosive-laden casing was transported for further disposal.

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Based on the facts of these enemy attacks, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine’s Rivne Regional Office, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Source: Rivne Regional Police.

On November 17 in Rivne, a Russian drone crashed onto cars in the courtyard of a residential building. The moment of the crash was captured by a surveillance camera.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, and some communities were left without electricity.

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