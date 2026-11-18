On Wednesday, November 18, at the initiative of People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, the Kyiv City Council hosted a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) regarding violations of defense legislation and corruption offenses. SBU General Serhiy Duka was invited to attend. This was reported by a UA.News correspondent from the scene.

General Serhiy Duka himself appeared at the session and answered specific questions.

In particular, during the session, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “The Mexican,” but that he did not know him personally.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to expose a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

Earlier, a figure featured in NABU’s recordings related to the “Carthage” case Yegor Burkin, known as “The Mexican,” gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he discussed the monthly turnover of call centers, their total number in Ukraine, and the need for protection for such businesses.

Burkin also explained how call centers in Ukraine are categorized by type of fraud. According to him, call centers are divided into 5–6 categories based on their activities. These could be call centers targeting banks—specifically, those that scam elderly people. They could also be call centers operating in the forex market. This isn’t fraud, but they’re looking for gamblers who want to make a quick buck. There are call centers for fortune-tellers, call centers for selling dietary supplements, call centers for pyramid schemes, and call centers for investment refunds.

In addition, “The Mexican” confirmed his voice on the recordings and clarified his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denis Bigus. “Denis Bigus did not receive a single threat directed at him. No action was taken against Denis Bigus. What I say in private conversations with anyone is irrelevant,” stated Vasyl Tymoshenko’s interlocutor.

As a reminder, there were plans to douse journalist Bigus with acid due to his investigation into the U420 drug shops. On Wednesday, November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals involved in the U420 case, during which they discussed the possibility of physically attacking journalists who were covering the activities of the store chain. In particular, they discussed an acid attack on journalist Denys Bigus in connection with his report on the U420 drug stores.

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