An 18-year-old man will stand trial in Rivne for purchasing more than two kilograms of kratom

An 18-year-old local resident in Rivne will stand trial and faces 9 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for the illegal acquisition and possession of a particularly large quantity of narcotics.

Police detained the suspect near a post office with a package containing nearly two kilograms of kratom and 23 individual zip-top bags of the substance, which had been purchased via a Telegram channel for resale.

Currently, investigators, under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, have completed the pretrial investigation and forwarded the materials of the criminal case under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to the court.

Source: Rivne Regional Police.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out for a walk.

The Sumy City District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to sell narcotics and psychotropic substances on an especially large scale.

A couple from the Drohobych region was selling drugs in juice cartons and dish sponges.

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