In Ternopil, a 20-year-old man is suspected of stealing a cell phone from a minibus driver

In Ternopil, law enforcement officers identified a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of a cell phone from a minibus driver. The victim reported the incident to the police, estimating the value of the stolen property at 7,000 hryvnias. According to law enforcement, a 20-year-old local resident may have taken the phone.

During the investigation, officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ternopil District Police Department determined that a 20-year-old resident of the regional capital—who had previously come to the attention of police for property crimes—was involved in the theft. The suspect was riding in a minibus when he noticed that the driver had left his phone on the dashboard after stepping out of the vehicle. Unnoticed by the other passengers, the thief took the phone.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in connection with this incident under Part 4 of Article 185 of the country’s Criminal Code. The issue of formally charging the suspect and selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided, according to the Ternopil Regional Police.

Earlier in the Ternopil region, an intoxicated man ambushed police officers with a shotgun.

Prior to that, a man was detained in Kropyvnytskyi following grenade explosions and gunfire.

Also, in Kharkiv, a soldier from the Territorial Defense Forces shoved a woman during a confrontation.

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