The funeral of renowned psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky in Vinnytsia was organized by his relatives without the involvement of city authorities or municipal services. They prepared the grave on their own with the help of outsiders and paid for all the work out of their own pockets.

According to journalists, the municipal enterprise “Combine of Municipal Enterprises” confirmed that it had received an application from one of Anatoly Kashpirovsky’s relatives, along with copies of the necessary documents.

However, the company’s employees did not participate in the preparation of the grave. The relatives organized all the work on their own, enlisting the help of outsiders.

The Vinnytsia City Council emphasized that it had not received any requests regarding the burial of Anatoly Kashpirovsky.

According to the city council, neither the council, nor the executive committee, nor the relevant departments had adopted any specific decisions regarding the psychotherapist’s burial site or the work involved.

Furthermore, no funds were allocated from the city budget to organize the burial.

Separately, journalists investigated the circumstances surrounding the transport of Anatoly Kashpirovsky’s body to Ukraine.

The State Customs Service confirmed that a coffin containing the psychotherapist’s body was imported into the country. However, the agency did not specify when exactly or through which border crossing point it was transported to Ukraine.

This was reported by the publication “We Are Vinnytsians.”

Anatoly Kashpirovsky, known for his televised hypnosis sessions in the late 1980s, was buried in Vinnytsia on October 13. The funeral took place without a public announcement.

Soviet psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky died at the age of 87. TV host Andrey Malakhov announced his death.

Read us on