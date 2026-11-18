The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has spoken out against the possible appointment of Russian national Alexei Ferapontov as Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Ukrainian side considers this personnel decision unacceptable due to the official’s involvement in actions by Russian state agencies aimed at legitimizing the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi intends to appoint Ferapontov as his deputy—head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

Currently, the Russian official serves as deputy head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision of the Russian Federation (“Rostekhnadzor”).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine’s objections are not related to the candidate’s citizenship, but to his activities within Russian government agencies. According to the Ukrainian side, these agencies are involved in attempts to legitimize the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and extend Russian regulatory control over it.

The ministry also noted that Ferapontov is subject to Ukraine’s targeted sanctions pursuant to Presidential Decree No. 75/2023 of February 12, 2023.

“Appointing such an individual to one of the highest positions at the IAEA would amount to blatant acquiescence to Russia’s policy of illegally seizing Ukrainian nuclear facilities and its attempts to legitimize their occupation,” the ministry’s statement reads.

Ukrainian diplomats emphasized that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, remains under Russian occupation. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the use of the plant by Russian troops poses serious threats to nuclear safety.

The ministry also noted that the IAEA Board of Governors and General Conference have repeatedly demanded that Russia cease its illegal actions regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant to Ukrainian control.

Separately, the Ukrainian side cited Article VII of the IAEA Statute. It stipulates high standards of professional competence, integrity, and independence of the agency’s staff from external influence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that adherence to these principles is particularly important given Rafael Grossi’s candidacy for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Diplomats emphasized that the IAEA’s personnel decisions must be transparent and should not raise doubts about the political influence of individual states on the work of the international organization.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Rafael Grossi to reject the appointment of Oleksiy Ferapontov. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to IAEA member states to assess the situation and take measures to prevent such a personnel decision.

“Russia must not be given additional opportunities to influence the activities of international institutions through the appointment of officials from its government agencies to leadership positions,” Ukrainian diplomats stated.

This is evidenced by an official statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As a reminder, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation “Rosatom,” and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Vienna, Austria. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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