The flamboyant blogger Igor Sinyak rose to fame through his appearances on Russian television shows and his music career. He is originally from Kramatorsk, and throughout his career he has frequently spoken Ukrainian and even performed songs in that language.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the blogger left Russia for France. He is currently continuing to build his social media career there.

Interestingly, the blogger is known for high-profile scandals, which have repeatedly drawn criticism on social media. For example, recently, the redhead’s nephew from the band “Ivanushki International,” Sergey Grigoriev-Apollonov, and Igor Sinyak covered Sofia Rotaru’s “Odna Kalina.”

Who Is Igor Sinyak?

The blogger was born in Kramatorsk but moved to Russia with his parents when he was a child. He gained widespread fame through his participation in Russian TV shows and his music career. Incidentally, Igor still holds citizenship and a passport from the aggressor state.

In 2022, after the start of the full-scale war, Igor left Russia and currently lives in Paris. However, the blogger has not terminated his contracts with Russian celebrities and has long remained silent about the occupiers’ aggression against Ukraine.

Flamboyant Looks

Sinyak is known for the flashy outfits he wears in public. He appears in women’s dresses and accessories, with makeup and long hair. Igor also frequently shares online his purchases of designer items—jewelry and handbags from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and other brands.

In addition, Sinyak is pursuing a music career, actively releasing songs and music videos, and performing in front of audiences.

Stance on the War

Sinyak remained silent about the war for a long time, explaining this by citing concerns over Russian legislation. According to him, he is not ready to publicly support Ukraine or call the invasion a “war” because he fears criminal prosecution in Russia. However, it was only later that Igor called the whole situation “a total mess.”

Destroyed House in Kramatorsk

In July 2026, Sinyak reported that his house in Kramatorsk—which belonged to the blogger’s parents—had been destroyed by a missile strike. Igor’s mother and father were unharmed, as they were outside Ukraine at the time of the attack.

“Literally an hour ago, a rocket hit my parents’ house in Ukraine. There’s practically nothing left of the house. My parents are fine; they’re not in Ukraine. May this damned war be cursed,” Sinyak wrote on social media.

The blogger’s mother then recorded a video in which, with tears in her eyes, she spoke about the loss of their only home.

“Now we’re officially homeless. There’s absolutely nothing left—not even any photos. I’m at a loss for words. It’s such a shame,” the woman said.

Sinyak started speaking Ukrainian

Recently, the blogger suddenly quoted on camera the legendary greeting from the host of “Revizor”: “Greetings to you, friends, and hello to you, enemies.” After that, he continued speaking in Russian.

The “Odna Kalina” Scandal

Internet users were outraged by the blogger’s recent stunt. Serhiy Hryhoriev-Apollonov, the nephew of the red-haired member of the band “Ivanushki International,” and Ihor Sinyak sang the song “Odna Kalyna,” originally performed by Sofia Rotaru.

They did not translate the hit but performed it in Ukrainian. The audience sang along with the bloggers and applauded.

Ukrainian producer Ruslan Kvinta reacted quickly to this. The composer accused the duo of defiling the song. According to him, he had not granted any permission for a public performance.

Serhiy Hryhoriev-Apollonov later responded to Kvinta. According to the blogger, in Germany, cover versions are licensed through the organization GEMA, so separate permission from the author is not required—the organizers pay royalties, and the money goes to the rights holder. He also added that he wants good songs, such as “Odna Kalina,” to continue being played all over the world.

Robbery in Paris

In early 2026, Sinyak’s apartment in Paris was robbed. Two criminals broke down the door and burst into the apartment. As the blogger recounted, everything was planned, since the attackers knew exactly where the valuables were kept.

In addition, Igor claimed that one of the robbers allegedly held a knife to his throat while the other took his bags and jewelry.

"Two armed dark-skinned men broke into my home at night. In just a couple of seconds, they broke down the door and stormed into the apartment. One of them held a knife to my throat while the other carried everything out of the apartment. The robbery was 100% a set-up, because the robbers knew exactly which room contained the bags and jewelry,” Sinyak said.

This is reported in an article by the publication “Focus.”

As a reminder, Russian bloggers covered Rotaru’s hit song, and the song’s composer is demanding an explanation.

Russian bloggers prematurely declared their soldiers dead in Kupiansk.

Ukrainian blogger Kirill Akuratny was killed on the front lines.





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