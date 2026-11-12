The Ukrainian dairy market is under pressure from imports: Polish cheeses and butter are intensifying competition

In October 2026, exports of dairy products from Ukraine slowed, while imports began to rise again. Competition from Polish cheeses and butter became particularly acute for domestic producers. Imported products are strengthening their position in the domestic market, displacing Ukrainian goods from retail chains, and holding back price increases.

In October 2026, Ukraine exported 10.56 thousand metric tons of dairy products worth a total of $29.86 million.

The largest share of exports was accounted for by:

milk and condensed cream—31%;

cheese — 27%;

butter — 12%;

whey — 8%.

Among European Union countries, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands remain the main markets for Ukrainian dairy products.

At the same time, selling butter on the European market remains economically unprofitable for Ukrainian producers.

Against the backdrop of slowing exports, Ukraine has begun to increase its purchases of dairy products from abroad. In October, imports totaled 8.24 thousand metric tons, which is 6% more than in September.

The greatest pressure on Ukrainian producers is observed in the cheese segment. Polish products hold a strong position in the domestic market and compete with domestic producers both on price and in terms of shelf space in retail chains.

The growth in imports limits Ukrainian dairy companies’ ability to raise prices for their own products. Thus, intensifying competition with foreign suppliers poses an additional challenge for the domestic dairy industry.

This is evidenced by data from the Association of Milk Producers (AMP).

As a reminder, during an inspection of olive oil and cheese samples from the Netherlands and Poland, products were found whose composition did not match what was stated on the label. Specifically, no olive oil was found in one of the oil samples, and a significant amount of milk fat substitutes was detected in the Polish cheese “Do Pizzy.”

As a reminder, in July–May of the 2025–2026 marketing year, Spain took first place among buyers of Ukrainian sunflower oil, surpassing India. Thus, the Spanish market became a key export destination for one of Ukraine’s main agricultural products during that period.

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