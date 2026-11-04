Ukrspetsdroneprom Unveils New "Chomga" Drone: Specifications and Combat Capabilities

The Ukrainian company “Ukrspetsdroneprom” has unveiled a new airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicle called “Chomga” (RP7 Chomga). It was developed as a modular platform that can be used for reconnaissance, strike operations, and special missions.

The “Chomga” UAV is based on a classic fixed-wing aerodynamic configuration. It requires prepared areas for takeoff and landing.

The UAV can be controlled using the company’s proprietary SkyLoki analog radio control system, which offers enhanced resistance to interference. Another option involves using a Starlink satellite terminal via a remote control system with an integrated LTE modem.

A representative of “Ukrspetsdroneprom” stated that the platform has already undergone the necessary refinements and is ready for flight.

“Our new product is the ‘Chomga’ aircraft-type UAV, which serves as a base platform for various tactical missions. As of now, the aircraft is fully airworthy... the entire kit, depending on the selected communication type, costs between 5,000 and 7,000 dollars. In addition, it is highly serviceable directly in the field—all that’s needed for repairs is a power drill, a screwdriver, and a riveter,” said the Ukrspetsdroneprom representative in a comment to “Oboronka.”

Depending on the mission, the drone can be used in several configurations.

In the RP7 Chomga M-Fly reconnaissance-and-strike variant, the aircraft is equipped with a laser designator. It is designed to guide RP7-10 SkyLoki FPV drones equipped with integrated optical seekers for autonomous engagement.

The “Chomga” can also serve as a mother aircraft. In this configuration, it is capable of transporting:

up to three RP7-10 strike drones with a 1-kg warhead;

two drones with extended-range batteries.

Another application is the interception of aerial targets. In this configuration, the system serves as a carrier for three high-speed RP7-Zenit anti-aircraft drones integrated with the SineLink system.

The RP7-15-RLY SkyLoki Ultra+ relay station can be used to support strike groups.

At the same time, the developers abandoned the idea of consistently using the “Chomga” itself as a relay. The reason was its vulnerability during flight at low speeds. Instead, a tethered relay station mounted on a balloon was created for such tasks, capable of operating autonomously for up to 10 hours.

Technical Specifications of the RP7 Chomga

According to the manufacturer, the drone has the following flight performance parameters:

Maximum payload: up to 15 kg.

Operational cruising speed: 75 km/h.

Maximum speed: 110 km/h.

Operational altitude: up to 1,500 meters.

Continuous flight duration: up to 90 minutes.

Runway length: up to 50 meters.

Operational range depends on the selected variant. In the bomber variant with a 15-kg payload, the tactical radius is up to 60 km with the ability to return to base.

In the kamikaze variant with a warhead of the same mass—15 kg—the one-way tactical flight range is between 100 and 125 km.

The laser designation system enables guidance at distances of up to 3 km from an altitude of up to 1,500 meters.

Separately, the manufacturer provided specifications for the RP7-Zenit anti-aircraft drones. Their empty weight, including the warhead, is 0.4 kg. The drones can reach speeds of up to 250 km/h, and with afterburner, up to 320 km/h. Their flight time reaches 20 minutes.

For missions with lower payload requirements, the company has developed a lighter version—the “Light Chomga.” It is capable of delivering a 5-kg payload over a distance of up to 80 km.

Currently, the “Chomga” platform is fully ready for practical use in the air. The manufacturer is in talks with military units regarding the transfer of the drone for experimental combat operations. This will allow for testing its claimed capabilities and various tactical scenarios directly on the front lines.

Previously, SkyLoki communication modules underwent testing for resistance to electronic warfare (EW) measures. The testing was conducted in coordination with units of the 10th Army Corps.

A company representative discussed the drone’s technical specifications and potential combat applications during the IRON HALLOWEEN PARTY 2026 event.

Previously, the Ukrainian company “Vitrolom” unveiled the “Krit,” a compact tracked ground-based robotic system designed to deliver explosives to enemy positions. The platform weighs about 4.6 kg, can carry up to 16 kg of payload, and its base version costs starting at 25,000 hryvnias. Thanks to its light weight, the robot can be transported by a heavy bomber drone.

As a reminder, the Polish companies PK MIL and SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne have formed a partnership to prepare for the launch of production of the Ukrainian 155-mm “Bogdana” wheeled self-propelled artillery systems. The project involves not only the manufacture of artillery systems but also the organization of their maintenance and repair.

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