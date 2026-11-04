On November 4, NABU is conducting approximately 70 searches as part of an investigation into the possible cover-up of fraudulent call centers.

According to media reports, investigators may have identified high-ranking SBU officials after gaining access to the phone of Andriy Osipov, nicknamed “Criminal.”

According to sources, the searches are being conducted at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security, and at the offices of officials from the Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Osipov was previously detained on suspicion of extorting one million dollars in exchange for help in avoiding extradition to Russia. According to investigators, he received 50,000 dollars and subsequently demanded the remainder of the sum.

Any possible connection between the searches and Osipov’s case is currently described as a theory put forward by media sources.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

The National Police have suspended from duty the officers involved in the NABU proceedings. This decision was made for the duration of the internal investigation.

Prior to this, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had conducted searches of its employees’ premises.

Earlier, it was reported that searches were conducted at the homes of high-ranking SBU officials, including Serhiy Duka, Anton Kravchuk, and Oleksandr Kovalchuk.

NABU also reported that detectives were obstructed during investigative activities and that an SBU representative threatened to use a firearm.

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