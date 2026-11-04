Hackers posted a message about a nuclear strike in the Kyiv Independent's newsletter

The English-language Ukrainian publication *Kyiv Independent* was the target of a cyberattack, as a result of which the attackers exploited the media outlet’s information system and sent emails to readers containing a fake report about the alleged launch of a nuclear warhead toward Kyiv and “Zelenskyy’s alliance with Putin.”

Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko confirmed the breach and emphasized that the editorial staff did not send these emails; she also reported that hackers attempted to post the fake story directly on the website, but it was promptly blocked. The media outlet suspects hackers from Russia were involved due to the Russian-language content and the intimidating nature of the message. The editorial team is currently addressing the aftermath of the attack and strengthening the security of its systems.

Source: Ostap Yarysh in Kharkiv

The “Air Raid Alert” app has partially resumed operations following a cyberattack that occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 1. At the same time, users’ personal data remained secure, and no data leaks were reported.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s nationwide alert system is operating without disruption.

Prior to this, the Air Alert app in Kyiv had sent out a false radiation alert.

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