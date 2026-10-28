The government has ordered that power be restored in Konotop after a five-day blackout

The government has instructed the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo to restore power to Konotop in the Sumy region. The city has been without power for five days now. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky issued the directive.

“I just spoke with the mayor of Konotop regarding the situation in the city. Following a Russian attack on an energy infrastructure facility, the city has been without power for five days,” the statement reads.

According to him, critical infrastructure is currently operating on backup power sources, and emergency response centers have been deployed.

Koretsky instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo,” to urgently assess the situation and restore power to the city as quickly as possible.

Separately, the government will provide Konotop with the necessary supply of diesel fuel for alternative power sources as early as today. This fuel is needed to operate the boiler room and the water utility.

The head of government announced this on Telegram.

Konotop is facing a difficult situation with electricity supply, but reports of a gas shortage have been refuted.

Konotop has been without power for five days following Russian strikes, and there is a risk of a diesel fuel shortage.

Read us on