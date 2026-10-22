The Khadzhibey District Court of Odesa found an officer of the Territorial Recruitment Center guilty of receiving vouchers for 1,000 liters of diesel fuel worth 79,900 UAH in exchange for influencing the decisions of officials at the Territorial Recruitment Center and the Military Medical Commission.

According to the case file, on June 29, 2026, a lieutenant in the mobilization department received 100 vouchers from the OKKO gas station chain, each for 10 liters.

In exchange, he was to assist in issuing a referral for a medical examination, making the corresponding entry in the military registration records, and obtaining a Military Medical Commission (MMC) conclusion regarding the man’s fitness for service in specific units.

The officer was arrested that same day. During the trial, he fully admitted his guilt and expressed sincere remorse.

The court took into account that the defendant had no prior convictions, has two children, is well-regarded at his place of service, and was wounded while performing his official duties.

As a result, the servicemember was fined 93,500 UAH and barred from holding positions in the TCC for three years. The court ordered that the confiscated fuel vouchers be transferred to the SBU Office in the Odesa region.

Source: court ruling

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a TCC soldier with a knife and attempted to run him over with a car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District TCC and SP building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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