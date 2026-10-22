In Oleksandriya, a court found a 36-year-old local resident guilty of administering a Telegram community and disseminating information within it about the activities of regional recruitment centers. The man was convicted of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a state of emergency under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors supported the charges in court.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the man ran the Telegram community “Weather in the Apple Orchard,” which had over 4,400 members. Despite its name, instead of weather forecasts, the group published information about the locations where draft notices were being delivered, as well as the locations and routes of representatives from the Territorial Mobilization Centers (TMCs) and Special Forces (SF), and police officers in Oleksandriya and surrounding communities.

To disguise the messages, members used the words “rain,” “cloudy,” and “hail.” These terms corresponded to specific locations where mobilization activities were taking place.

The administrator managed the group, monitored its content, and urged members to report the appearance of representatives from the Territorial Mobilization Center and the Special Forces, specifying their location. At the same time, he deleted off-topic posts and advertisements, and warned users that they would be blocked for violating the rules he had established.

The dissemination of such information enabled those subject to military service to evade conscription notices and created obstacles to the conduct of mobilization activities.

In court, the man fully admitted his guilt and sincerely repented. The court sentenced him to five years of imprisonment, suspended for one year. The convicted man is required to report periodically to the probation office and notify authorities of any change in his place of residence, employment, or education. This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Shooting at the Pechersk TCC: Suspect Taken into Custody Without Bail. Court to hear case regarding the death of a conscript during transport to Kyiv. A shooting occurred on October 19 at the Pechersk Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the shots were fired by a man who had previously been brought to the facility for violating mobilization laws. The suspect was detained at the scene. Law enforcement officials have charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with the shooting that took place on October 19 at the Pechersk District Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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