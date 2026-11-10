Temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +12° on November 10; rain is expected in the western regions

On Tuesday, November 10, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is forecast across the country, with precipitation in some areas. The rainiest conditions will be in the western regions, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Most of Ukraine will be dry, with rain—and in some places, wet snow—expected during the day in most western regions. Winds will be predominantly southeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will range from 2°C above freezing to 3°C below freezing; in the west of the country, 2–7°C below freezing. Daytime temperatures across Ukraine will range from 3–8°C above freezing, reaching up to 12°C in the Odesa region.

On Tuesday, November 10, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals in Kyiv. No precipitation. The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Nighttime temperatures across the region will range from 2°C to 3°C below freezing; daytime temperatures will range from 3–8°C above freezing. In Kyiv, nighttime temperatures will range from 0–2°C above freezing, and daytime temperatures will range from 5–7°C above freezing.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Temperatures in the Carpathians have dropped to -9°C: what will the weather be like in the coming days?

In early November, it got noticeably colder in Ukraine, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, Ukraine may see precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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