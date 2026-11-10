Residents of Kyiv and three other cities reported mysterious strong tremors during the night

On the night of November 9–10 , residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro , and Vinnytsia reported strong vibrations and loud noises resembling explosions or an earthquake . There is currently no official confirmation of seismic activity, and the causes of this unusual phenomenon are being investigated.

Reports of unusual tremors and loud noises resembling explosions began appearing on monitoring and local Telegram channels after midnight on November 10, Kyiv time. In particular, residents of the Bucha District in the Kyiv region, as well as those in Hlevakha, Teremky, and Borshchahivka, and also in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Dnipro, reported these phenomena.

At the same time, no enemy aerial targets were detected in the Kyiv region during the hour preceding these reports. Monitoring channels suggested that the sounds people perceived as explosions might have been related to underground tremors.

According to eyewitnesses, the strongest tremors were felt in the Vinnytsia region. Local residents reported that they were awakened by their houses shaking, and frightened children began to cry.

“The tremors were felt throughout the Vinnytsia region, and the vibrations even woke up young children, who began to cry,” reads one of the reports.

Some people also reported that the vibrations caused doors to open on their own and plaster to fall from the ceilings in their homes. However, some residents of the cities mentioned did not notice any unusual phenomena.

So far, there is no precise information about the causes of the unusual tremors or whether the reports from various settlements share a common origin. No official confirmation of an earthquake has been received either.

Earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred in the Poltava region.

Prior to that, a powerful earthquake was recorded in Romania, with tremors reaching Ukraine.